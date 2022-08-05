Young Athletes Compete at AAU Junior Olympics

August 5, 2022

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games is known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States. The event was held in Greensboro from Wednesday, July, 27 – Saturday, August, 6. More than 19,000 athletes from all 50 states and Puerto Rico competed in 20 sports, ages 7 up to 18. Sports included: baton twirling, basketball, fencing, field hockey, karate, swimming, wrestling, taekwondo, stacking and the largest event being track & field with over 12,500 athletes competing. This is the largest track and field meet in the country.

The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the economic impact of the AAU Junior Olympic Games on the city of Greensboro at $38 million.