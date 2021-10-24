Yellow Jackets dominant Quakers, 58-0

The Guilford College football was blanked by the ODAC-leading Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets 58-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.

The visiting Yellow Jackets were dominant on both sides of the ball, allowing 0 points by the hosts while posting 58 of their own. Randolph-Macon had a mark of 32:40 in the time of possession category. Guilford College (GC) was able to record 14 first downs and was 100-percent on the fourth down conversion (2-of-2). GC had 177 total yards of offense, which it compiled on 64 plays. It also had eight punts for 285 yards, led by Cade Ratliff with his 256 yards on seven kicks. The Quakers had three different student-athletes appear at quarterback. The most effective of the three was Bailey Baker who was 6 of 15 for 98 yards, with one interception. Baker also had a punt of his own for 29 yards. Third string quarterback Derrien Phillips led the team’s rushing with five carries for 39 yards.

Leading the receivers, Eric Mays had two catches for 49 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per catch.

Strong on the kickoff return, Kamari Norman had five returns for 74 yards, averaging 14.8 yards per return.

Guilford’s defense was led by Milad Aghaiepour and Brett Shreve who had matching tackle totals of seven, made up of five solo and two assisted.

James Pegeus had five tackles, two of which were for a loss of 11 yards and one sack.