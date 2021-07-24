West Girls, East Boys victorious in annual NCCA East-West All-Star Game

/ July 23, 2021

The 46th Annual North Carolina Coaches’ Association West All-Star girls rolled to an easy 87-66 win.

They placed four players in double figures led by game MVP Emily Carver (Enka HS, Appalachian State signee) with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. Shakira Baskerville (West Forsyth), point guard had 16 pts, eight rebounds; Maddie Dillinger (Cuthbertson HS) 13 pts, six rebounds; and Northwest Guilford’s Jadyn Murray added 11 points, eight rebounds. The West girls led 23-13. After one quarter at the break, it was 47-31. Leading 61-47, the West Girls had an 11-2 run lifting the score to 73-49 late in the third quarter. They cruised home.

The double header was played Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. In the nightcap, the 72nd Annual NCCA East boys jumped out to a 17-0 lead and led 39-15 after the first quarter. A 16-3 run got the West to within 42-31 late in the second quarter before trailing 54-41 at the half. The East’s Terquavion Smith had an outstanding half with 19 points, finishing with a game high 30, he was named MVP and is an N.C. State signee. Teammate Matthew Locklear added 18. Grimsley guard Daniel Cooper and North Mecklenburg’s Chris Ford paced the West with 20 points apiece.