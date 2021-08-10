Thirteen Aggies earn academic honors from USTFCCCA

Scholar Athletes of the Year and All-Academic Athletes for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track & Field seasons were announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

N.C. A&T had eight women and five men named All-Academic Athletes. The women included Madeleine Akobundu, Breanne Bygrave, Symone Darius, Nilaja Florence, Loren James, TeJyrica Robinson, Paula Salmon and Sydni Townsend. The men include Abbas Abbkar, Bradley Fleurinord, Akeem Lindo, Randolph Ross, Jr. and Daniel Stokes.

Cole Hocker of Oregon was named the NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year, Patrick Dever of Tulsa was named the NCAA Division I Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year, while Turner Washington of Arizona State was named both the NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Field Athlete of the Year.

Sage Hurta of Colorado was named the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year, Anna Cockrell of Southern California was named the NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Track Athlete of the Year, while Lisa Gunnarsson of LSU was named both the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Outdoor Track & Field National Scholar Field Athletes of the Year.

Overall, there were more than 850 men and 1,100 women who were named All-Academic Athletes in NCAA Division I Track & Field.