Third Class To Be Inducted Into The North Carolina High School Track & Field And Cross Country Hall Of Fame

/ February 4, 2022

WINSTON-SALEM – The third class of the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame will honor athletes, coaches and officials who have significantly impacted the sports on the high school level.

Elected to the third class:

Former indoor mile world record holder and 1975 Pan Am Games 1500-meter champion Tony Waldrop (Polk Central); Olympian.

Two-time World Junior Champion and six-time Track & Field News High School All-American Anna Cockrell (Charlotte, Providence Day School).

U.S. Junior Champion and five-time Track & Field News High School All-Amerian Kamorean Hayes (Charlotte, Harding High School).

2014 Track & Field News and National High School Coaches Association National High School Track & Field Athlete of the Year Trentavis Friday (Cherryville).

2006 Track & Field News High School National Athlete of the Year and 2006 USATF Youth Track & Field Athlete of the Year Gabby Mayo (Southeast Raleigh).

17-time state champion Darius Brewington (High Point Andrews).

DePaul Mittman (Western Guilford), who has contributed immensely to the sport as a coach and official, as well as founding and leading the North Carolina Track and Cross Country Coaches Association and serving as volunteer director/coordinator for various national meets.

Norman Trzaskoma (Winston-Salem, R.J. Reynolds), a 7-time state championship coach to whom the Forsyth County Track & Field Championships is now named (Norman Trzaskoma Inv.).

A statewide committee of 20 track and field and cross country coaches, officials and media representatives who cover the sport extensively nominated and elected the class.

The induction ceremony was held Jan. 29 in Winston-Salem during the Mondo Elite High School Invitational at the JDL Fast Track, which will also house the Hall of Fame. Each subsequent elected class will also be held at a meet during the indoor track season at JDL Fast Track.

Brett Honeycutt, N.C. High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Founder noted, “North Carolina has had state championships in track and field since 1913, and has had indoor track meets since 1922, when the first meet was held at the old Star Brick Warehouse in Durham, and we’ve had cross country meets since 1929 when Winston-Salem High (R.J. Reynolds) dominated the sport, so we’re far behind on recognizing those who have accomplished so much and given so much to the sport. That’s our goal, to honor those who have helped make this sport so great in North Carolina, and these first three classes are a collection of some of the best athletes, coaches and contributors in the history of our sport.”