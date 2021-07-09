The Guilford County Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination community clinic schedule

The Guilford County Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination community clinic schedulePeacemaker staff reports / July 9, 2021
High Point, N.C.:
Upcoming community clinics will take place on the following dates and locations:
- Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Turner’s Chapel AME Church (7615 Florence Drive. High Point, N.C. 27265)
- Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gethsemane Baptist Church (401 Wise Avenue High Point, N.C. 27260)
Greensboro, N.C.:
- Thursday, July 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Doris Henderson Newcomer’s School (411 Friendway Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27410)
Appointments may be scheduled:
To stay updated on community vaccine clinics in Guilford County:
- Online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com
- By Phone at (336) 641-7944
- Walk- in appointments are also available however pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure the availability of a dose. There will be a limited amount of vaccines available for walk-ins.
- Subscribe to text message alerts by texting GC19 to 888-777 (GC19S to 888-777 for Spanish) • Monitor www.GuilfordVaccination.com
- Monitor the GCDPH Facebook and Instagram pages
Organizations in Guilford County who would like to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call (336) 641-4728.
The GCDPH is also still accepting walk-ins and appointments at the Greensboro Coliseum clinic until July 30, 2021. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.healthyguilford.com or call (336) 641-7944.