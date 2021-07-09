Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Friday, July 9, 2021

The Guilford County Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination community clinic schedule

Peacemaker staff reports / July 9, 2021

High Point, N.C.:

Upcoming community clinics will take place on the following dates and locations:

  • Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Turner’s Chapel AME Church (7615 Florence Drive. High Point, N.C. 27265)
  • Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gethsemane Baptist Church (401 Wise Avenue High Point, N.C. 27260)

Greensboro, N.C.:

  • Thursday, July 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    Doris Henderson Newcomer’s School (411 Friendway Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27410)
    Appointments may be scheduled:
    To stay updated on community vaccine clinics in Guilford County:
  • Online at www.GuilfordVaccination.com
  • By Phone at (336) 641-7944
  • Walk- in appointments are also available however pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure the availability of a dose. There will be a limited amount of vaccines available for walk-ins.
  • Subscribe to text message alerts by texting GC19 to 888-777 (GC19S to 888-777 for Spanish) • Monitor www.GuilfordVaccination.com
  • Monitor the GCDPH Facebook and Instagram pages

Organizations in Guilford County who would like to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call (336) 641-4728.

The GCDPH is also still accepting walk-ins and appointments at the Greensboro Coliseum clinic until July 30, 2021. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.healthyguilford.com or call (336) 641-7944.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

