The Guilford County Division of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination community clinic schedule

/ July 9, 2021

High Point, N.C.:

Upcoming community clinics will take place on the following dates and locations:

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turner’s Chapel AME Church (7615 Florence Drive. High Point, N.C. 27265)

Greensboro, N.C.:

Thursday, July 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Doris Henderson Newcomer’s School (411 Friendway Drive, Greensboro, N.C. 27410)

Appointments may be scheduled:

To stay updated on community vaccine clinics in Guilford County:

By Phone at (336) 641-7944

Walk- in appointments are also available however pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure the availability of a dose. There will be a limited amount of vaccines available for walk-ins.

Subscribe to text message alerts by texting GC19 to 888-777 (GC19S to 888-777 for Spanish) • Monitor www.GuilfordVaccination.com

Monitor the GCDPH Facebook and Instagram pages

Organizations in Guilford County who would like to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call (336) 641-4728.

The GCDPH is also still accepting walk-ins and appointments at the Greensboro Coliseum clinic until July 30, 2021. To schedule an appointment, please visit www.healthyguilford.com or call (336) 641-7944.