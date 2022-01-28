Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Saturday, January 29, 2022

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine is the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year

Peacemaker Staff Reports / January 28, 2022

Blue and Gold Marching Machine win the award for the third time

The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine is the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year. Every year HBCUsports.com asks readers to vote on the best marching band in the nation. This year, N.C. A&T’s band took home top prize after receiving more than half of the vote count. N.C. A&T had 223,329 votes followed by second-place Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornets, third-place Southern University Human Jukebox, fourth place Florida A&M Marching 100 and fifth place Jackson State Sonic Boom of the South.

This is the third time the Blue and Gold Marching Machine has won the award. In addition to the bragging rights, HBCU Sports will donate $2,500 to the band program. Dr. Kenneth Ruff is the band’s director.




