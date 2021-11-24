Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Monday, November 29, 2021

Students and teachers enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch with Superintendent Contreras

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / November 24, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary School Principal Robin Britt (L), Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras (center) and teacher Eileen Cirincione (R) with first grade students Nadia Alston and Lyfe Franks. Photo by by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

Thankfulness was on the menu at Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary School, when Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras joined first-graders from teacher Eileen Cirincione’s class for lunch.

Seated at the front of the class, Contreras asked the young students to share reasons for their thankfulness. Joyful responses leaped forth from the students ranging from being thankful for having happy parents, thankful for having a great teacher, Eileen Cirincione, thankful for being able to have lunch with Dr. Contreras, and thankful for fellow classmates.

The superintendent participated in the full school lunch experience by joining the first graders in the cafeteria line. Contreras and the students returned to Mrs. Cirincione’s classroom with a Thanksgiving turkey lunch in which they all “gobbled” with glee. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Dudley advances to 3-A regional semifinals

November 25, 2021

Movie Review:The Harder They Fall

November 25, 2021

Did GOP mapmakers try to eliminate strength of Black voters?

November 25, 2021

Students and teachers enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch with Superintendent Contreras

November 24, 2021
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter