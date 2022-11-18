Students address housing crisis and gain construction experience

/ November 18, 2022

Guilford County Schools’ (GCS) Innovation Office celebrated students in the Fannie Mae Safer Together Green Housing Project Carpentry Pathway students at its Builders Vibe Community Night Out. Through the initiative, high school students have been learning how to address America’s affordable housing crisis while getting hands-on experience in the construction industry.

“It allowed our students to go into communities and remodel a home, one home at a time, impacting communities and thinking about what it means to ensure affordable housing,” stated Dr. Eboni Chillis, chief innovation officer at GCS.

The cohort included students from Grimsley, Southern, High Point Central High Schools and Weaver Academy. In addition to remodeling properties, students also earned industry credentials and up to $20 per hour in pre-apprenticeship programs.

Jasmine Roth from HGTV’S “Help! I’ve Wrecked My House,” headlined the event. Roth led a panel discussion sharing her journey to general contracting and explained why students earning trade skills while in high school is essential to the success of our nation’s economy and their lives.

During the evening event, students demonstrated their skills and had a chance to network with the district’s industry and business partners. The event culminated in a vesting ceremony. Similar to when doctors receive white coats at graduation, the cohort received industry-standard tool belts, safety equipment, and vests to celebrate their work.

Three students who went above and beyond during the program also received bonus checks for $5,000. To receive the money, students were evaluated on the following criteria: