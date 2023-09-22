Whirlies crush Falcons, 56-0

/ September 22, 2023

Friday night (Sept. 15) football action kicked into high gear as the defending Metro 4-A champion Grimsley Whirlies hosted the Southeast Guilford Falcons at Bob Jamieson Stadium in a Metro 4-A Conference opener for both teams. Grimsley came into the contest unbeaten at 3-0, while the Falcons were 2-1. During the game, the Whirlies honored 99 former Grimsley students who perished during World War II.

On paper, the contest between the Whirlies and the Falcons looked like a mismatch. The Whirlies were averaging 44 points per game on offense while giving up just 18 points. The Falcons were scoring 30 points per game but giving up 35. Unfortunately for the Falcons, it was indeed a mismatch as Grimsley routed Southeast, 56-0.

The Whirlies scored on their first four offensive possessions and led 49-0 at the half. They rolled up 366 yards of total offense, passed for 230 yards and rushed for 136 yards. Faizon Brandon, a sophomore quarterback, spearheaded Grimsley’s assault with 15-of-18 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two carries for 38 yards. Brandon’s prime target was Terrell Anderson, a senior receiver, who tallied four catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Alex Taylor, another senior, had six catches for 51 yards. Mitchell Summers led the ground assault with 20 yards on five carries and two touchdowns.

The Whirlies took the opening kickoff and marched 49 yards, on four plays, capped off with Terrell Anderson scoring on a 29-yard run. A blocked punt led to Summers’ score, making it 15-0. Next, the Whirlies covered 73 yards, in six plays as QB Brandon connected with Anderson on a 36-yard scoring strike. Jackson Henry’s PAT made the score 21-0. Closing out the first quarter scoring, Grimsley marched 40 yards, in four plays, with Summers scoring on an 11-yard run lifting the margin to 28-0. Grimsley dominated on both sides of the football and a running second half clock limited them to just one score.

Grimsley improved to 4-0 overall, 1-0 Metro 4A, while the Falcons fell to 2-2, 0-1 Metro.

Up next, the Whirlies will travel northward to face the Vikings of Northwest Guilford (3-1), 1-0 in Metro 4A. The Vikings are coming off a 56-0 victory over Western Guilford. Southeast (2-2, 0-1 in Metro 4A) will face the Nighthawks of Northern Guilford (0-4, 01 in Metro 4A). Game times are 7:30 p.m.