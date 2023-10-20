Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Western Hornets Sting Southeast Falcons, 24-20

By Joe Daniels / October 20, 2023

Southeast Falcon junior quarterback Alexander Marsh runs for 36 yards during second quarter play against Western Guilford. Photo by Joe Daniels/ Carolina Peacemaker.

The Southeast Guilford Falcons lost a home game Friday night (Oct 13) to the Western Guilford Hornets by a score of 24-20. With the victory the Hornets move to 2-6 overall, 1-4 in the Metro 4-A, while the Falcons drop to 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Metro 4-A.

Western sophomore defensive back Tim Baker got the Hornets on the board with 36-yard interception touchdown return. The PAT was good, making the score 7-0. Falcon junior running back Jermaine Harris scored on a two-yard run with 4:33 remaining in the half and tying it at seven all. Western came back to kick a field goal to capture the lead, 10-7, at the break. During the second half, Western Guilford led Southeast 14-13 with Baker tallying 28 carries, for 140-yards and two touchdowns. Harris led the Falcons with two scores.

Up next, Southeast will travel to face the Vikings of Northwest Guilford in a conference matchup. The Vikings are coming off a blowout win, 31-0, against the Ragsdale Tigers last Friday. Northwest will enter the contest against Southeast with an overall 6-2 record, 4-1 in the Metro 4-A (second place).




