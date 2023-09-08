Hornets Sting Storm, 35-6

/ September 8, 2023

The Hornets of Western Guilford were on their home turf, Doug Henderson Stadium, on Friday, Sept. 1, to face the Southern Guilford Storm. Both teams were in search of their first win of the season.

The Hornets prevailed 35-6 in the non-conference victory. Western was led by sophomore running backs Elijah Riddick and Tim Baker, both with first-half touchdown runs. Baker’s 55-yard run just before the half lifted the score to 20-6. A Bryson Strand touchdown pushed the score to 27-6. Storm quarterback Seth Davis’s throw to Haiden King proved to be their only score. The Storm offense was inside the red zone four times, but Western’s defense held them.

Up next, Western Guilford (1-2) will travel to face the Vikings of Northwest Guilford. Southern Guilford (0-3) will play a home conference game against the Cougars of Rockingham County (Wentworth) (2-1). Both games will take place on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.