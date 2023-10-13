Grimsley rolls past Ragsdale

/ October 13, 2023

Whirlies 56

Tigers 6

The Grimsley Whirlies cruised to an easy 56-6 Metro 4A Conference victory over the Ragsdale Tigers (Jamestown) Friday night at Jamieson Stadium.

The Whirlies improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Metro while the Tigers fell to 1-6, 1-3 in the conference. Grimsley has been the defending Metro 4A champion since 2019. The Whirlies won the West Regional 4A title advancing to the state championship in 2022. They subsequently lost to New Bern in the championship 40-28, however New Bern had to forfeit that game due to playing ineligible players.

The Whirlies opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Faizion Brandon to sophomore wide receiver Kaden Catoe and the rout was on. Brandon finished the contest completing 11-of-15 passes for 297-yards and four touchdowns. Grimsley junior running back Mitchell Summers paced the ground attack with 10 carries for 113-yards and two scores. Brandon’s favorite senior receivers were Terrell Anderson with four catches for 137-yards and one touchdown; Michael Hawkins with three receptions for 75-yards and one touchdown; Alex Taylor with two catches for 33-yards and two touchdowns; sophomore Kaden Catoe tallied three catches for 94-yards and a 51 yard-touchdown reception. Grimsley led the Tigers 36-6 at the half.

The Whirlies will put their unbeaten streak on the line this week at Southwest Guilford, while the Tigers will travel to Northwest Guilford.