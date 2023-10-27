Dudley celebrates Homecoming with a rout of Southern Guilford

/ October 27, 2023

The Dudley Panthers rolled to a convincing 64-6 Mid-State 3A Conference victory at home Thursday night (Oct. 19) over the Southern Guilford Storm. With the win, Dudley improved to 9-0 overall, 6-0 Mid State 3A, while Southern dropped to 0-9, 0-6.

Dudley celebrated Senior Day and Homecoming Royal Court Coronations. Prior to the kickoff, senior members of the band and the football team were escorted on the field by family members. Nineteen football players played their last home game at Tarpley Stadium.

The Storm shocked the Panthers by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown by Zion Johnson. The PAT failed. Dudley dominated the last 23 minutes of the first half scoring seven unanswered touchdowns to lead 50-6 at the half. Dudley quarterback Andrew Attmore, II (senior) led the beat down with 9-of-16 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target was junior receiver Nasir Newkirk, who grabbed three catches for 73 yards and two scores. Newkirk’s longest reception was 25 yards pushing the score to 29-6 late in the first quarter.

On the ground, Dudley rushed for 226-yards and five touchdowns led by junior L J Southern with five attempts for 62-yards and two scores.

The Storm contributed to their own demise. Two fumbles were returned for touchdowns along with a pick-six by sophomore linebacker Gerald Williamson. Sofiyan Oumarou (senior) had a spectacular 91-yard punt return during the second quarter lifting the score to 36-6, with 7:26 left in the half.

During the halftime, 2023-24 Homecoming Royal Court coronations were as follows: Abishek Pardhan and Anu Jones were crowed Mr. & Miss Senior. Miles Foxx and Triporah Slade were crowned Mr. & Miss Dudley. Xavier Chandler and Kamryn Allen were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. Zaire Speller and Niijah Darden were crowned Homecoming Prince & Princess.

The Panthers’ win against Southern sets up a showdown for first place in the Mid State 3A with the Wildcats of Eastern Guilford (8-1 overall, 6-0 Mid State 3A) this Friday.

Both teams are unbeaten in conference play. Dudley will travel to Wildcats’ territory. Southern Guilford will travel to High Point Central (0-9 overall, 0-6 Mid State 3A) this Friday. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.