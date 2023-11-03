Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Dudley captures 3A Mid State Conference Football Championship

Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / November 3, 2023

Dudley senior quarterback Andrew Attmore II scans downfield for a receiver. Attmore finished with 15-of-33 passes for 338 yards. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

The unbeaten (9-0) Dudley Panthers traveled to (7-1) Eastern Guilford’s Thomas Grayson Stadium Friday night, October, 28 with the 3A Mid-State Conference title at stake and a favorable higher seeding in the NCHSAA State Playoffs.

The Panthers prevailed 35-10, and received a #4 seed while the Wildcats drew a #13. Both teams will host NCHSAA First Round Games. The Panthers will host #29 West Iredell while the Wildcats will host #20 Central Davidson.

The Panthers took the opening kickoff and marched 75-yards, scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 16-yard line. Senior quarterback Andrew Attmore II connected with Nasir Newkirk, a junior receiver. The PAT was good 7-0.

Dudley had two touchdowns called back for penalties and the Wildcats’ defense held on first-and-goal from the three-yard line. Late in the second quarter, Eastern capitalized on a Panther punt fumble on their own ten. Two plays later, Steven Murray caught a touchdown and the PAT tied it at 7-all at the half. Dudley dominated the second half outscoring Eastern 28-3. Panther QB Attmore torched the Wildcats throwing 15-of-30 for 338-yards and three touchdowns between five receivers. Led by Nasir Newkirk, a junior, with four receptions for 125-yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers were spearheaded defensively by seniors Kameron Baldwin with 11 tackles, Sa’Mad Bell 9, Latrell Wilson 8, and 8 tackles for Dakota Brown, a 6-feet-4, 350lb. junior lineman.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

