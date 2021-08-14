Self-care is vital as COVID-19 Delta resurges

/ August 13, 2021

Share this article:

Here we go again. Can you really believe it? The COVID-19 Delta variant is nowhere near being finished with us. Everyone must continue to mask up, socially distance and wash hands.

Some people never allowed their guards to fall and have remained poised and ready to go to war on the virus. Others tasted the sweet drops of freedom and savored it. While others remain defiant and don’t believe this virus is as deadly as has been reported. The non-believers have refused to mask up, remain unvaccinated and put all of our progress at risk by continually spreading the COVID Delta variant.

The toll on the mind and body has been immense. During times like these, self-care is quite important. Now when you hear the term self-care, don’t simply assume I am speaking of getting manicures, pedicures, facials and other pampering events. Those are indeed part of it but I want you to go a little deeper and look at several other areas. Here are some self-care principles I would like to suggest.

First, there is physical self-care. Here you must start to value the body your life resides in. The goal is to manage the stresses of life and promote your well-being. This is not a selfish act. It is a selfless act that allows you to be the best you can be.

Second, Exercise on a regular basis is a very important. Try something as simple as walking, jumping rope, a class on tape or online. These activities can be fitted into every schedule when they are important to you. Yes, it would be good to really exert some energy and build up a good sweat doing an activity, Remember, it is the regularity of exercise for health that is important.

No doubt, you realize that the nutrition or fuel you place in your body is important. Consuming healthy foods is key to a healthy mind, body and spirit. With this third principle, it is important to minimize your consumption of processed, sugary and fried foods. Seek foods that are as close to farm raised as possible.

Fourth, consider taking time to nourish your psychological health by journaling. Take a few minutes a day to write things down and analyze your feelings can give you a moment to honestly reflect on your current state of being. Journaling can allow you to better understand and assess your needs. It can also be quite therapeutic and life changing.

Fifth, emotional and spiritual self-care allows you to connect with yourself, your faith and it can nurture your ability to have compassion for yourself. Do away with that negative inner voice and let the real you come forward. It’s also a good time to take nature walks, which can help recharge your internal batteries. Relational self-care provides you with the opportunity to create some down-time for yourself. Spend quality time with your mate and family. Nurture and mature your friendships.

Work or professional self-care is the sixth principle. This involves participating in meaningful work that energies you. It also means setting boundaries with work activities and finding mentors and peers that will support you.

Self-care is influenced by many things such as where you live, how you live, your resources and life circumstances. It is your choice to decide to practice self-care. The six principles of this self-care model are listed above. Start first by defining your need for self-care and then institute the principles in your life. In the beginning, you may only be able to walk two minutes but that is a start. Make sure your physical activity is something you do daily. Keep track of your progress. Make it important to you.

The COVID-19 pandemic will end one day. Self-care can be the road to a more fulfilling and rewarding life.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board-certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wed. Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.