Saturday, September 3, 2022

School is in Session

By Ivan Saul Cutler / September 2, 2022

It’s back to school time and excited students at Clara J. Peck Elementary School were ready to see their teachers and meet old and new classmates.

Peck Elementary educates approximately 300 students in grades pre-K through fifth grade. The student body at Peck is quite diverse with students whose families have immigrated from approximately 9 countries. Student accomplishments are recognized via Honor Roll and Perfect Attendance. The Principal of Peck Elementary School is Dr. Ashley Triplett.

Here’s to a great 2022-2023 school year experience!




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

