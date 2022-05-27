Running with the Wind

/ May 27, 2022

Share this article:

The Cuthbertson Cavaliers (Waxhaw, N.C.) men and women’s track and field teams won their second straight state championship in outdoor track. Just one year removed from winning the 3A State Meet Championship, the Cuthbertson men bested runner-up Mount Tabor 57-51 to earn their first 4A crown.

Cuthbertson athletes won three events with the lone individual winner coming in the 400m run as Killian Fahy finished the lap in 47.23 seconds to get the win. The Cavs Relay team of Brad Sweeter, Keenan Jackson, Fahy and Reece Morgan also won a pair of relays, earning victory in the 4 X 100 and 4 X 200m with times of 41.57 seconds and 1:25.90, respectively.

Two all-time State Meet Records fell in the state 4A Track and Field Championships. Davie County’s Spencer Williams and Mount Tabor’s Terrell Robinson Jr. both etched their names in the record book. Williams bested the oldest state meet record still standing when he tossed the shot put 64’ 3.75” to win the event. His performance ousted the previous record set by Northern Durham’s Mike Salzano, who threw the implement 61’ 4.5” in 1975.

Robinson Jr.’s all-time state meet mark came in the 100m dash as he raced to a time of 10.31 seconds, shaving the 4A mark of 10.38 set by Mallard Creek’s Cravont Charleston in 2016 and the all-time mark of 10.37 seconds held by Sun Valley’s Kadarius Lotharp in 2015.

Robinson also won the 200m dash by sprinting through the line in 21.32 seconds for the win. For his part, Williams also tossed the discus 180’04” to win gold.