Pirates Tame the Tigers

/ October 1, 2021

Ragsdale 14

The Page Pirates used a superior offense and stout defense to defeat Jamestown’s Ragsdale Tigers 43-14 in a Metro 4-A Conference game. Page improves to 2-0 Metro, 2-3 overall, while the Tigers drop to 0-1, 1-4 overall.

Page took the opening kickoff and marched 60-yards, capped off by junior quarterback Nick Williamson’s 28-yard touchdown toss to Adonis Payton. The Pirates struck again when freshman QB Jerron Blackwell connected with senior receiver Davontay Deloatch on a 15-yard touchdown catch. Page moved to 14-0. The defense recorded a safety and Blackwell’s 69-yard touchdown scamper highlighted the second quarter. With less the 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Davontay Deloatch caught his second touchdown of the half lifting the score to 29-0.

Williamson led the Pirate offense on 6-of-8 passes for 99-yards and two touchdowns. Freshman QB Blackwell rushed for 69-yards and had two passes for 68-yards and a score.