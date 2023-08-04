Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

National Night Out 2023

Ivan Cutler & Joe Daniels / August 4, 2023




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Carolina Cobras destroy NAL leading Sharks, 50-37

August 4, 2023

Movie Review: Oppenheimer

August 4, 2023

National Night Out 2023

August 4, 2023

Trump Indicted for Role on January 6 Insurrection

August 3, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter