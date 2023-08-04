National Night Out 2023

Daughters of Khalif Court #90 (L-R) Celesta Powell, Shunda Lassiter, Tenicka Shannon, Sharlenceia O' Neal, Stephanie Courts, and Sharon Johnson co-sponsored the Woodmere Park National Night Out with the Sigma Gamma Rho/DSS Chapter. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

Daughters of Khalif Court #90 (L-R) Celesta Powell, Shunda Lassiter, Tenicka Shannon, Sharlenceia O' Neal, Stephanie Courts, and Sharon Johnson co-sponsored the Woodmere Park National Night Out with the Sigma Gamma Rho/DSS Chapter. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.