2023 North Carolina Folk Festival

/ September 15, 2023

Greensboro’s international celebration — North Carolina Folk Festival — dominated three days downtown with scores of music, dance, song, food trucks galore, diverse artisans, all embracing a colorful and joyful blend of disparate cultures and traditions.

Music resonated from four main stages, throughout the downtown streets and at Center City Park. The Folk Fest attracted thousands of people who ventured downtown undaunted by sporadic rain, with the greater lightning from hundreds of performers who enthralled audiences into the night on Friday and Saturday.

Since 2015, the current Folk Festival succeeded predecessor, the National Folk Festival which played in Greensboro for three years.