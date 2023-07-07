Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Monday, July 10, 2023

2023 Fun Fourth Celebration

Joe Daniels and Ivan Cutler / July 7, 2023




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Can political arguments adversely impact your health?

July 7, 2023

NCMA awards Lewis Division II Coach of the Year

July 7, 2023

Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park

July 7, 2023

Conservative High Court Downs Affirmative Action

July 7, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter