2023 A&T Banquet ESPYs

L-R: A&T senior Lauran Tomaszewski with bowling coach Kim Kearney. Tomaszewski was awarded the Catherine Bonner Award, Senior Female Athlete of the Year Award, Bowling Game Changer Award and was a member of the bowling team’s Academic Female Team of the Year. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

L-R: A&T senior Lauran Tomaszewski with bowling coach Kim Kearney. Tomaszewski was awarded the Catherine Bonner Award, Senior Female Athlete of the Year Award, Bowling Game Changer Award and was a member of the bowling team’s Academic Female Team of the Year. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.