2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (#4) had a team-high 11 points and four rebounds in the victory over UNC on Thursday (Mar. 2) afternoon. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.

Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (#4) had a team-high 11 points and four rebounds in the victory over UNC on Thursday (Mar. 2) afternoon. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker.