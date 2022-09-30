Page holds off Ragsdale

/ September 30, 2022

Page Pirates 21

Ragsdale Tigers 7

The Page Pirates won a Metro 4-A Conference game at home against the Ragsdale Tigers by the score of 21-7. After a defensive first quarter, Page quarterback Marques Lewis advanced the ball for a first down. A fourth down kick by Page’s Tyler Elliott was a miss. The Pirates got on the board with a 14-yard touchdown run by quarterback Marques Lewis. The PAT was good.

The Tigers tied it at 7-7 on a 32-yard scamper by running back Javonte Ford (Jr.). Defensive back Tim Patterson (Sr.) had a pick six to put the Pirates up 14-7 late in the third quarter. A Ragsdale fumble on its own 15 was scooped up and returned for a touchdown by Page sophomore defensive back Jerron Blackwell. The 21-7 score sealed the win for the Page Pirates with six-minutes remaining in the game.

Page improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in Metro 4-A play, while the Tigers fell to 1-4 and 1-1 in the Metro 4-A.