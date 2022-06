Oh, Happy Day!

/ June 3, 2022

High School Graduation is a joyous time and it’s a great achievement for hundreds of Guilford County Schools’ (GCS) students and the families. Celebrations began last week (May 25) and will conclude on Sunday, June 5.

The soaring academic pageantry is occurring in various areas of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Students will participate in a processional march to Sir Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance.

Following the dignified presentation of Colors (United States and North Carolina flags) from high school military branches of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, followed by valedictorian/ salutatorian speeches, the happiest moment occurs when Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras declares the seniors as graduates as family and friends provide thunderous applause. Here are a few snapshots from some of the GCS graduations.