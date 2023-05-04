Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The ARC of Greensboro

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / May 4, 2023

The ARC of Greensboro welcomed civic and community friends to an open house of the agency’s expanded facilities, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as housing its bakery producing arcBARKS natural dog treats shipped nationwide.

The 6,000 square foot facility at 28 Battleground Court houses administrative offices with space for community “gathering-belonging.” “The Arc of Greensboro will host parties, movie nights, dances and other social activities as well as educational programs for participants, family members and the general public,” said Executive Director Lindy Perry-Garnette.

The Arc of Greensboro is an organization of and for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, promoting and protecting their human rights and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes. Through advocacy, services, programs and education, The Arc supports individuals and their families in choosing options that lead to productive and satisfying lives.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Pharmacies may begin distributing birth control without a physician’s prescription

May 5, 2023

The Big Payback” documentary to host national reparations debate at Bennett College and other HBCUs across the U.S.

May 5, 2023

National initiative plans to place N.C. women of color in the boardroom

May 5, 2023

The ARC of Greensboro

May 4, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter