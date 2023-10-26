Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Friday, October 27, 2023

Guilford County Democrats Gather for Unity Dinner

Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / October 26, 2023

N.C. Democratic Party Chairperson Anderson Clayton, left, former Guilford County Commissioner Margaret Arbuckle, Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ Chairperson Skip Alston and civic leader/ former County Commissioner Dot Kearns. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

Guilford County Democrats celebrated at the party’s annual Unity Dinner, honoring individuals for service and commitment to the political party. Ossie Edwards-Moody received a standing ovation for her decades of service.

Additionally, other honorees included Avi Dintenfass and Graham Dodge, Jumped in the Deep End Award;, Justin Cundall, Young Democrat of the Year; and Mitzi Turner, Chairman’s Award.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina's leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

