Guilford County Democrats Gather for Unity Dinner

/ October 26, 2023

Guilford County Democrats celebrated at the party’s annual Unity Dinner, honoring individuals for service and commitment to the political party. Ossie Edwards-Moody received a standing ovation for her decades of service.

Additionally, other honorees included Avi Dintenfass and Graham Dodge, Jumped in the Deep End Award;, Justin Cundall, Young Democrat of the Year; and Mitzi Turner, Chairman’s Award.