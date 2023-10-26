Guilford County Democrats Gather for Unity Dinner

Guilford County Democrats Gather for Unity DinnerIvan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / October 26, 2023
Guilford County Democrats celebrated at the party’s annual Unity Dinner, honoring individuals for service and commitment to the political party. Ossie Edwards-Moody received a standing ovation for her decades of service.
Additionally, other honorees included Avi Dintenfass and Graham Dodge, Jumped in the Deep End Award;, Justin Cundall, Young Democrat of the Year; and Mitzi Turner, Chairman’s Award.