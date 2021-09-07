Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Northern Guilford crushes Smith

By Joe Daniels, Peacemaker Sports / September 3, 2021

Share this article:

Facebooktwittermail

Senior wide receiver Darius Cross scores Smith’s only touchdown of the game with a second quarter 90-yard kick return. Photo by Joe Daniels/Carolina Peacemaker

Northern Guilford’s junior quarterback Jack Mercer led the Nighthawks with five touchdown passes. The Nighthawks also rushed for three more TDs in the rout.

Vance Bolyard, a junior tight end had two touchdown receptions, while senior wide receiver Terrell Timmons made three touchdown catches and junior running back Mark Johnson rushed for two more scores.

Smith’s only highlight came with them trailing 27-0 late in the second quarter when senior Dariuås Cross returned a kickoff 90-yards for the Golden Eagles’ only score of the game. The Eagles trailed 41-6 at the half. Northern tacked on 21 more points during the second half.

Northern improved to 2-0 while Smith fell to 1-1.




Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Northern Guilford crushes Smith

September 3, 2021

Be prepared for hurricane season

September 3, 2021

Students go back to remote learning after extensive HVAC issues in GCS

September 3, 2021

58th Anniversary of March on Washington

September 3, 2021
Read More
Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter