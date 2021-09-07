Northern Guilford crushes Smith

Northern Guilford’s junior quarterback Jack Mercer led the Nighthawks with five touchdown passes. The Nighthawks also rushed for three more TDs in the rout.

Vance Bolyard, a junior tight end had two touchdown receptions, while senior wide receiver Terrell Timmons made three touchdown catches and junior running back Mark Johnson rushed for two more scores.

Smith’s only highlight came with them trailing 27-0 late in the second quarter when senior Dariuås Cross returned a kickoff 90-yards for the Golden Eagles’ only score of the game. The Eagles trailed 41-6 at the half. Northern tacked on 21 more points during the second half.

Northern improved to 2-0 while Smith fell to 1-1.