Western Guilford High School inducts new Sports Hall of Fame class

/ September 29, 2023

Western Guilford High School held its 56th Hall of Fame ceremony last Saturday in the school’s gymnasium. School and athletic leadership inducted members of the 1999 3A Championship Girls’ Track and Field Team and eight other outstanding athletes.

Each Hall of Fame inductee received personal recognition by a family member or coach, which reflected on the honoree’s athletic and academic achievements. This year’s inductees include:

Ed Carroll, awarded posthumously.

Carroll was a patron of Western High School athletics. Brett Stell, an administrator and a three sport coach in baseball, basketball and football.

Jeannie Teague, awarded posthumously (Class of 1975). Teague was an outstanding athlete in volleyball, basketball, track and field and golf.

Darren Genzer (Class of 1993). Genzer was an outstanding athlete in football, track and field and wrestling.

Thomas McCollum (Class of 1997). McCollum was an outstanding athlete in football, track and field and wrestling.

Carmen Watley (Class of 2000), Watley was an outstanding athlete in soccer, track and field.

Dejanell Mittman (Class of 2007). Mittman was an outstanding track and field and volleyball athlete.

Members of the 1999 3A State Championship Girls’ Track and Field Team.

Each member of the championship track and field team received medals of achievement. Following the dinner-ceremony, the inductees were honored again at the school’s walk of fame, where their individual photographs are on display on the Class of 2023 pillar.