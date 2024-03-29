Warning: Solar eclipse may be dangerous

One of the big news events in the celestial world is almost upon us. On April 8, there will be a total eclipse of the sun by the earth. It is often a once in a lifetime event and if this is your cup of tea, you have been preparing for it for a while.

There is a zone of totality, which will result in total darkness during the eclipse, which covers a wide swath of this country. Two hundred million Americans are within driving distance of this impressive natural event. Many people have booked hotels and living accommodations in those areas to get the best view as far back as three years ago. They want to ensure that they get an unobstructed total eclipse experience.

Scientists being scientists have been wondering and worrying about how this eclipse will affect people. No, they are not worried about whether there will be emotional upheaval from the eclipse or if there will be fire and stones extruding from the path of the eclipse.

They are worried that there may be unintentional deaths from the events surrounding the eclipse. People being people.

It is known that during periods such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving there are increased traffic deaths. The so-called big driving holidays.

Here, large numbers of people take to the roads. Many are rushed, driving in unfamiliar territory. Many are also young drivers. In some cases, merriment is involved, and alcohol is consumed. All leading to mistakes being made and an increase in the number of traffic accidents happening during this space of time. Researchers have shown a 30 percent increase in traffic accidents and deaths during the holidays listed above and those accidents and deaths often occur during peak driving times.

So, with the total eclipse upon us, with the knowledge that 200 million Americans are within driving distance to see this event, and the popularity that this event has generated thus far, there is cause for worry.

So, what are we doing? We are reminding people that around April 8th this solar eclipse will occur. The hype will intensify as the time gets nearer. Remember that the traffic will be heavier than usual. Take your time and try to get to the event before the last minute. Most of you will be driving in unfamiliar territory.

Consider saving the merriment, especially with mind-altering substances, for a time that is later and safer. This event does not have to take anyone’s life if people are careful.

Also, remember to use proper eyewear when viewing the eclipse because damage to your retina and eye is real and could be permanent. Enjoy the total eclipse safely.

Dr. Veita Bland is a board-certified Greensboro physician and hypertension specialist. Dr. Bland’s radio show, “It’s a Matter of Your Health,” can be heard live on Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. on N.C. A&T State University’s WNAA, 90.1 FM. Listeners may call in and ask questions. The show is replayed on Sirius 142 at 5 p.m. on Wed. Email Dr. Bland at ideas@blandclinicpa.com.