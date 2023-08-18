Thousands of dogs to compete at The Carolina Cluster Dog Show

/ August 18, 2023

EVENTS INCLUDE:

Judging of various dog breeds in Conformation. (all days)

Owners will test their dog’s manners by taking them through the AKC Canine Good Citizen test. (Saturday)

Owner-handlers will compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series. (all days)

Puppies will be getting started in the sport in the AKC Sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition. (Saturday & Sunday)

Visit the on-site health clinic for heart, eye and hearing exams. (Saturday)

Show off how impressive your dog is with My Dog Can Do That. (Saturday & Sunday)

The Carolina Kennel Club and the Greater Hickory Kennel Club join forces to bring dog lovers to the Carolina Cluster Dog Show. Thousands of dogs and their owners from across the country will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, East Wing – Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd; Greensboro, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The public is invited to bring their dogs to the event to participate in My Dog Can Do That, a beginners Agility & Rally course on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free. $5 parking fee.