Thomasville downs Smith, 33-0

/ September 15, 2023

On Friday, September 8, the Thomasville Bulldogs football team won on the road in a non-conference game against Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles by a score of 33-0.

Thomasville improved to 3-1 while Smith dropped to 1-2. The Bulldogs dominated from the opening kickoff with a kick return of 73 yards by Keyshawn Carpenter (junior). The PAT failed. On the Bulldogs’ next possession, a short Smith punt led to a seven-play touchdown run by Dameyon Gathings (senior). The Bulldogs led 12-0 with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter. A scoring run by Rickey Carson (junior) pushed the margin to 19-0. A pick-six by Melvontae Scott (senior) increased the lead to 26-0. Another Carson touchdown in the third quarter closed out the Bulldogs’ scoring at 33-0.

Smith recovered a fumble inside Thomasville’s red zone but were held scoreless. The Golden Eagles could not ignite their offense. The Eagles’ first down of the game came late in the second quarter.

This Friday, the Thomasville Bulldogs (3-1) will hit the road and head west to face the Hornets of Salisbury (4-0) in a non-conference match-up. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Smith (1-2) will travel to Winston-Salem to face the Camels of Atkins High School (0-3). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.