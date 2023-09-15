The New Guilford County Schools’ Principals

/ September 15, 2023

As nearly 70,000 students settle into the new academic year at Guilford County Schools, so are 18 new principals across all grade levels from Kindergarten to high school.

Some of the new principals moved laterally from other local and out-of-district schools, while most are new to the top position, promoted from

The new principals are:

ELEMENTARY:

Shanta Buchanan, Archer Elementary; Elizabeth Callicutt, Allen Jay Elementary; Monique Curry, Parkview Elementary; Yvonne Eason, Sedalia Elementary; Kimberly Leighty, Irving Park Elementary; Shannon Vaka, McLeansville Elementary; Trina McCoy, Oak Hill Elementary; Johnathan Moore, Southern Elementary; Sophia Roberts, Reedy Fork Elementary; Shervawn Sockwell, Gibsonville Elementary; Nicole Weeks, Northern Elementary.



MIDDLE:

Eric Puryear, Northeast Middle.



HIGH:

Darrell Baker, Andrews High; Keith Barnett, Western High; Louis Galiotti, Northern High; Marcus Gause, Dudley High; Whitney Sluder, Weaver Academy.



SPECIALTY

Sonia Marquez, Doris Henderson Newcomers School.