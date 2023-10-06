The Links Walk for Healthy Living

/ October 6, 2023

Members of the Grandiflora and Greensboro Chapters of The Links, Incorporated enjoyed the stimulating benefit of a healthy and engaging Saturday morning jaunt at Greensboro’s Country Park. The service organization’s members host the annual Walk for Healthy Living, a community-wide event that is open to members of The Links, Incorporated, family, friends, and anyone who wants to engage in exercise.

First, members gathered with friends, family members and pets to fellowship, share ideas and renew friendships. They stepped up from Shelter 4 to one of the park’s many walking paths for a brisk stroll around the lake in a bucolic setting.

The president of the Grandiflora Chapter is Karen Schooler, M.D. and the president of the Greensboro Chapter is Jewell Cooper, Ph.D.