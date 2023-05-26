Support U.S. Military Personnel & Veterans

/ May 26, 2023

United States Army veteran, freelance photographer and Graham resident George Curtis, left, recently participated in a Veterans Walk with fellow military veterans in downtown Greensboro.

Several commemorations will be taking place across the nation during Memorial Day weekend. Veterans Walk is calling for elected officials and medical providers to address the impact Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) has on former and current military personnel. PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event such as warfare — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event. PTSD affects thousands of former and current military personnel and those effects can impact a veterans’ family dynamics.

For more information on how you can help and show your support for United States military veterans, visit the website: veteranswalk.org.