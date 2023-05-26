Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Monday, May 29, 2023

Support U.S. Military Personnel & Veterans

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / May 26, 2023

U.S. Veterans marched recently in downtown Greensboro to raise awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affecting former and current military personnel. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

United States Army veteran, freelance photographer and Graham resident George Curtis, left, recently participated in a Veterans Walk with fellow military veterans in downtown Greensboro.

Several commemorations will be taking place across the nation during Memorial Day weekend. Veterans Walk is calling for elected officials and medical providers to address the impact Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) has on former and current military personnel. PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event such as warfare — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms may include flashbacks, nightmares and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event. PTSD affects thousands of former and current military personnel and those effects can impact a veterans’ family dynamics.

For more information on how you can help and show your support for United States military veterans, visit the website: veteranswalk.org.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

A good diet is essential to good health

May 26, 2023

Movie Review: Unfinished Business

May 26, 2023

Support U.S. Military Personnel & Veterans

May 26, 2023

An analysis: Negative views of Blacks by state Republicans on full display

May 25, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter