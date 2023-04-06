State of The City Address: ‘Greens-booming’

/ April 6, 2023

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan hosted a “State of The City” address on Thursday, March 30 at the Piedmont Hall to share with the public the billions of dollars of investments and development happening in the city.

Vaughan opened the event by highlighting the multitude of companies investing money into the city. She and the council then shared the city’s successes in housing, transportation, workforce development and downtown innovation.

“To actually have metrics and to see that our investments are paying off for Greensboro and Guilford County residents, I think that’s very important,” she said.

She called it “Greens-booming.”

“In preparation of the influx of jobs on the horizon, we know that housing, transportation, and a strong workforce are imperative,” said Vaughan.

The presentation highlighted the Greensboro Preservation Loan Fund that will put funding into building affordable housing, new public transit apps for residents and the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop, and partnerships with NC Works NEXT Gen program to train a new workforce.

Public safety has new tools such as a survey system to get feedback from the community, as well as the new Office of Community Safety that convenes officers, community and city leadership to create solutions to address violent crime.

Vaughan was later joined on stage by City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, and representatives from Toyota Motor Corporation, Boom Supersonic and Printworks Mill developers to discuss what attracted their companies to the city.

“People want to be able to live in a neighborhood where they can walk their dog on a greenway, walk to their employer, or walk to shop or eat at a restaurant,” said Dave Vos, development project manager of Alexander Company, in charge of developing Printworks Mill.

The redeveloped Printworks Mill on Textile Street offers a mix of affordable housing units, alongside housing market priced units.

“All of the things the mayor shared during the presentation is why we are here,” said Sean Suggs, President of Toyota Motor. “It’s the sustainability thinking way, the affordable housing, its ability to have access to great colleges and universities, and the eagerness to want more and do more.”

Toyota will be investing more than $2 billion into the plant and creating 350 jobs.