‘SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends’ Featuring the Late Logie Meachum

/ July 21, 2023

Creative Greensboro will host “SOULiloquies: Stories of Underground Legends,” curated by local artist Terence Walker, as part of its Residency at the Hyers program. There will be workshops and performances spanning from July 22 to August 13 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St.

“SOULiloquies” is an interactive exhibit that combines visual art with performance art to share stories of legendary or historical figures in various communities. This version of “SOULiloquies” highlights Greensboro’s own, the late Logie Meachum, a blues musician and storyteller. The highlights include some of Meachum’s greatest performances, panel discussions featuring his friends and family, and the premier of a short documentary film in the residency’s final week.

Tickets are pay what you can, and can be reserved at https://www.heavyenergyuniversity.com/ or www.creativegreensboro.com.

Residency Schedule

July 22: Opening Ceremony and Introduction, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 29: Panel Discussion and Public Workshop, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m./li>

August 8: Public Workshop, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m./li>

August 9: Public Workshop 5 p.m. to 8 p.m./li>

August 12: Live Music, Poetry & Mini-Documentary Screening, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. /li>

To learn more, visit creativegreensboro.com.