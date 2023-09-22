Smith Active Adult Center holds Open House and Wellness Fair

/ September 22, 2023

In honor of National Senior Center Month, Greensboro’s Smith Active Adult Center will host a free Open House and Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, September 28. The event, which will highlight the center’s year-round offerings, is open to anyone ages 50 and older.

Participants will be able to tour the center, try the equipment in the fitness room with the assistance of a personal trainer, participate in various exercise demonstrations, and talk with exhibitors who specialize in wellness products and services as well as various community resources. There will be flu and other vaccines available, collecting of old and unwanted medicine, and Cone Health’s Mobile Unit on site. There will also be refreshments, goody bags and door prizes available.

Smith Active Adult Center features a fitness room, indoor pool, full-size gymnasium, activity rooms, outdoor bocce courts, horseshoe pits, pickleball courts and a raised garden. The center also offers innovative programs and fitness classes such as low-impact aerobics, chair yoga, boot camp, yoga on the mat, and water aerobics.

“Everyone wants to find their place, their people and their purpose,” said Jennie Matkins, Greensboro Parks and Recreation active adults program coordinator. “At Smith Active Adult Center, we encourage adults to discover creativity, friendships, health and purpose through fitness classes, social activities or through any of the other programs and services we offer.”

Smith Active Adult Center is located at 2401 Fairview Street; Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 373-7564 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ActiveAdults.