Reedy Fork and Southern Guilford earn energy innovation awards

/ June 2, 2023

Two “high energy” Guilford County schools — Reedy Fork Elementary and Southern High — earned national stature for their grade ranking, as schools of the year for classroom projects that focused on innovative projects recognized in the Youth Awards program for Energy Achievement from the National Energy Education Development (NEED) program.

For the fifth consecutive year, Reedy Fork has captured top honors. A first time national honor for Southern High, which was a finalist last year. Next month, both teams will send representatives to Washington, D.C. to attend the annual NEED Youth Energy Conference & Awards. The Youth Awards Program for Energy Achievement program combines academic competition with recognition of those who achieve excellence in energy education in their schools and communities.

Reedy Fork Elementary’s team, led by physical education teacher Tracee Weathersby, won for its project “Power Projects,” which focused on kinetic energy, recycling and weather. Southern High’s Energy WISE team, led by science teacher Mark Case, won for its project “R&R Does Not Mean Rest and Relaxation.” The team focused on robotics, recruitment and recycling. Southern High was a national finalist in 2022. This is the first time they have been named a national winner.