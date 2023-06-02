Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reedy Fork and Southern Guilford earn energy innovation awards

Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / June 2, 2023

Students from Reedy Fork Elementary pose with their “Power Projects” earning national recognition from the National Energy Educational Development program: Teacher Tracee Weathersby, left, Jenavyve Plummer, Kavach Patel, Hayden Gee, Ashlynn Lee and Jacques Sisango. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

Two “high energy” Guilford County schools — Reedy Fork Elementary and Southern High — earned national stature for their grade ranking, as schools of the year for classroom projects that focused on innovative projects recognized in the Youth Awards program for Energy Achievement from the National Energy Education Development (NEED) program.

For the fifth consecutive year, Reedy Fork has captured top honors. A first time national honor for Southern High, which was a finalist last year. Next month, both teams will send representatives to Washington, D.C. to attend the annual NEED Youth Energy Conference & Awards. The Youth Awards Program for Energy Achievement program combines academic competition with recognition of those who achieve excellence in energy education in their schools and communities.

Reedy Fork Elementary’s team, led by physical education teacher Tracee Weathersby, won for its project “Power Projects,” which focused on kinetic energy, recycling and weather. Southern High’s Energy WISE team, led by science teacher Mark Case, won for its project “R&R Does Not Mean Rest and Relaxation.” The team focused on robotics, recruitment and recycling. Southern High was a national finalist in 2022. This is the first time they have been named a national winner.

Reedy Fork Principal Jeanelle Lindsay, left, and Teacher Tracee Weathersby, right, flank student whose “Power Projects” received national honors for energy education. Students, Ayden Miller, Hannah Slade, Sophia Macias-Molina, Katelyn Ramierz Rojas, Ewurakua Okore Hanson, Jenavyve Plummer, Hayden Gee, Ashlynn Lee, Kavach Patel, Mariah Blue, Jacques Sisango and Zyah Lucas. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.




