Panthers Pummel Pirates

/ August 24, 2023

Dudley 40

Page 7

The defending Mid-State 3-A high school football champions of Dudley High School opened their season with a 40-7 victory over crosstown rival, the Page Pirates. Dudley’s Tarpley Stadium was the game site, and for the second straight year, the Pirates fell.

Dudley linebacker Robert McCullum (sophomore) opened the scoring with a pick-six of 64 -yards. The PAT failed; Panthers were up 6-0. Early in the second quarter with Page on the 20 yard-line, the Panthers’ defense stiffened, and Page missed the field goal. On the ensuing possession, Dudley used eight plays, capping off a drive with running back LJ Southern (junior) running 19-yards and converting a two-point PAT. Dudley led 14-0 with 6:56 remaining in the second quarter. The Pirates captured their only score late in the second quarter. Just before the first half ended, a Panthers’ punt return score was called back due to holding.

A Koredell Bartley interception for the Panthers halted another Page drive. The Panthers used two plays with receiver CJ Neely (junior) for a touchdown reception from QB Andrews Attmore. Dudley led 20-0 with 2:02 before the break. Page QB Nigel Hinson connected with Ike Grainger with 32 seconds remaining in the first half to make the score 20-7.

The Panthers’ defense shut down Page in the second half as the Panthers tacked on three more scores. Andrew Attmore, a senior QB led the Panthers with 14-of 23 passes for 310-yards and three touchdowns. Six Dudley running backs rushed for a combined 22 times for 111-yards and two scores. Receiver CJ Neely tallied five receptions for 132-yards. Nasir Newkirk grabbed three catches for 87-yards and Koredell Bartley had five catches for 86-yards. On defense, linebacker Robert McCullom (sophomore) highlighted the defense with 11 tackles, one pass-beak up and a 64-yard interception.

Duley Coach Steven Davis said the Panthers still has some work to do as they were penalized six times in the first half.

Next up for the Dudley Panthers is a trip to the Falcons of Southeast Guilford. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.