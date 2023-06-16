Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Sunday, June 18, 2023

Once on This Island

Peacemaker staff reports. / June 16, 2023

Once on This Island” cast, featuring Shaliah Haith as Erzulie, Brianna Witherspoon as Agwe, Kylah Guion as Papa Ge, Sydney Hughes as Asaka and Trinity Evans as Ti-Moune. Photo courtesy Creative Greensboro.

Creative Greensboro and Community Theater of Greensboro present the Tony award-winning musical “Once on This Island” by Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty, directed by Todd Fisher and Rozalynn Fulton. Performances are June 22-25 at the Virginia Sutton Sommerville Theatre at Well- Spring, 4100 Well Spring in Greensboro. For show times and to purchase tickets, visit www.creativegreenboro.com.

“Once on This Island”: Ti Moune, a young peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. As she pursues Daniel, she embarks on a journey of love and self-discovery, guided by the gods of the island who make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death. The themes of love, sacrifice, and social prejudice are beautifully woven into the rich tapestry of the musical, leaving audiences moved and inspired. “Once on This Island” is a celebration of the human spirit.

Community Theatre of Greensboro is the oldest arts organization in Guilford County. What sets CTG apart is its focus on reaching out to the entire community and concentrating on its mission: Bringing diverse community together to learn about, experience, and celebrate the joys of theatre.

Creative Greensboro’s drama programming provides the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, from auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management and performance. The program emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions and having fun.

For more information, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or (336) 373-2974.




Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

