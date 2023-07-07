Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park

Under the direction of Maestro Kiyoshi Carter, the Greensboro Concert Band delighted hundreds of music lovers at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) at LeBauer Park on June 25. The band performed tunes from The Beatles, the theme from Star Wars, a medley of Disney movie tunes, and concluded with John Philip Souza’s Stars & Stripes Forever.

One of the nation’s most esteemed band directors, Carter teaches and directs the band at Northern Guilford High School.

Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering and Sweet Cold Treats provided onsite concessions.

The next free concert from Creative Greensboro for MUSEP is scheduled for July 9, 6 p.m. at Gateway Gardens in Greensboro. The concert will feature Erin Blue and Dreamroot. For concert schedule information, visit: www.creativegreensboro.com.