Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Juneteenth 2023

By Ivan Saul Cutler & Yasmine Regester / Carolina Peacemaker / June 23, 2023

Juneteenth celebrations of freedom blossomed throughout the Greater Greensboro area over a colorful three-day, high-energy weekend of prayers, music, food and fun.

Three of the many citywide events included the Uptown Greensboro Arts & Crafts Festival, the Black Food Truck Festival and the Black Pearls Society’s Jam with rhythm and blues singer/record producer Stokley.
Happy Juneteenth participants danced, sang and greeted friends with smiling delight. Hundreds of people wore t-shirts commemorating the revered Freedom Day.

Under bright sunshine, a collection of artists and musicians congregated at Sternberger Park on Summit Avenue for an Arts & Crafts Festival, which opened with a live art battle followed by an afternoon of music, spoken word, artisans, vendors, and food purveyors presenting crafts, paintings, delectables and apparel. Later that day in downtown LeBauer and Center City Parks, more vendors and community/academic/nonprofit representatives created context for a bevy of Black-owned food trucks along Davie Street, with musical performances simultaneously occurring on both park stages.

Late Sunday afternoon, the sisterhood known as the Black Pearls Society, which nurtures, trains and sustains the culture of the strong Black woman, drew hundreds of people to The Continental nightclub on S. Elm Street, for several hours of pulsating, hop-onto-your feet music. The concert featured the penetrating sounds of Stokley, former lead singer of the R&B band, Mint Condition, with an opening performance from local musician, Gavin Maestro, and his band, The Band Untitled.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Juneteenth 2023

June 23, 2023

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

June 23, 2023

Mother Nature is good for one’s health

June 23, 2023

After 30 years as pastor, Bishop Barber retires from his Goldsboro church

June 23, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter