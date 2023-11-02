James B. Dudley Educational & Sports Hall of Fame/Hall of Distinction Inductions

/ November 2, 2023

The James B. Dudley Educational & Sports Hall of Fame/Hall of Distinction held its enshrinement ceremony and banquet at the Koury Convention Center where 19 inductees were presented to the community. This was a formal way of recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of Dudley alumni, staff and others who have contributed greatly to the community and world. Historically, Dudley High School has produced great athletes (Hall of Fame) and achievers in the education, community, health, military, spiritual, law and performing arts (Hall of Distinction) fields.

The 2023 inductees include: Dr. Janice Brewington, Thelma S. Robinson Burwell (posthumously), S. Gail Cobb, Raymond B. Crosby, Jeffrey Davis, Steven T. Davis, Kathy Rouson Hairston, Eric Hicks, Nevada Jarrell, Robert C. Jarrell Jr., Debra Lee, Kenyatta O. Martin, Jonathan McKee Jr. (posthumously), Frank R. McNeil, Tiffany V. Tonkins, Lisa R. Richardson, Pamela Fruster Stewart, Stephanie Q. Wilson and Donald Wright.

The inductees also included former Chairperson and BET Networks CEO Debra Lee, class of 1972.

North Carolina Senator Gladys A. Robinson also presented inductee Dr. Janice Brewington with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest award for state service from the Office of Governor Roy Cooper.

The first induction program/banquet was held in 2001 and they are now held biennially. Its purpose continues to raise funds to help Dudley High School and its students.

W. Dale Tonkins, class of 1972 and charter member, is the president. Dr. Jo Anne Lynn served as Hall of Distinction chairperson and Stahle’ Vincent was Hall of Fame chairperson.