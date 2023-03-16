Guilford County Commission seeks input on $800M budget

/ March 16, 2023

Guilford County continued seeking public input on budgeting of nearly $800 million for a range of services. In a series of four Budget Town Halls that began last week, County Commissioners and staff said they wanted residents to know more about the budgeting process and priorities, as the county prepares its revenue-spending plan for fiscal year 2023-2024.

After opening remarks, the commissioners deferred to County Manager Michael Halford who outlined the process, highlighting the current budget sources of revenues primarily from property taxes, in addition to sales taxes and federal and state grants. In balance, he provided visuals on “where the money goes” in a detailed Services Inventory presentation. Attendees received a Budget in Brief sheet, detailing current revenue sources and spending. Halford invited attendees to provide written responses on input stations in the room. During his presentation, he invited questions.

“It’s your money…and we want your thoughts,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston (District 8), who joined Commissioner At Large Kay Cashion opening the inaugural session at Union Square. A subsequent session in eastern Guilford County included Commissioners Mary Beth Murphy (District 4) and Frankie Jones Jr. (District 7).

Next sessions are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., March 20 in High Point — Commissioners Carlvena Foster (District 1), Alan Perdue (District 2), James Upchurch (District 6) — Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA, 2757 Granville St., High Point; and March 21 in northern Guilford County — Commissioners Pat Tillman (District 3) and Carly Cooke (District 5) —Bur-Mil Park Clubhouse, 5834 Bur Mil Club Rd., Greensboro.

The Budget Town Hall sessions are open to all county residents. Each session is livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty/about.