Greensboro's African American Community Newspaper
Reach Us At: (336) 274-6210 or (336) 274-7829
Greensboro weather

Friday, March 17, 2023

Guilford County Commission seeks input on $800M budget

By Ivan Saul Cutler, Carolina Peacemaker / March 16, 2023

Guilford County Commissioners Kay Cashion (At-Large, left) and Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston (District 8, center) are joined by County Manager Michael Halford (right) during a Town Hall meeting on the county budget held at Union Square in downtown Greensboro. All forums are open to the public. Photo by Ivan Saul Cutler/Carolina Peacemaker.

Guilford County continued seeking public input on budgeting of nearly $800 million for a range of services. In a series of four Budget Town Halls that began last week, County Commissioners and staff said they wanted residents to know more about the budgeting process and priorities, as the county prepares its revenue-spending plan for fiscal year 2023-2024.

After opening remarks, the commissioners deferred to County Manager Michael Halford who outlined the process, highlighting the current budget sources of revenues primarily from property taxes, in addition to sales taxes and federal and state grants. In balance, he provided visuals on “where the money goes” in a detailed Services Inventory presentation. Attendees received a Budget in Brief sheet, detailing current revenue sources and spending. Halford invited attendees to provide written responses on input stations in the room. During his presentation, he invited questions.

“It’s your money…and we want your thoughts,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston (District 8), who joined Commissioner At Large Kay Cashion opening the inaugural session at Union Square. A subsequent session in eastern Guilford County included Commissioners Mary Beth Murphy (District 4) and Frankie Jones Jr. (District 7).

Next sessions are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., March 20 in High Point — Commissioners Carlvena Foster (District 1), Alan Perdue (District 2), James Upchurch (District 6) — Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA, 2757 Granville St., High Point; and March 21 in northern Guilford County — Commissioners Pat Tillman (District 3) and Carly Cooke (District 5) —Bur-Mil Park Clubhouse, 5834 Bur Mil Club Rd., Greensboro.

The Budget Town Hall sessions are open to all county residents. Each session is livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GuilfordCounty/about.




Advertisement


Latest Headlines

Stress is a mind and body killer

March 17, 2023

Movie Review: Creed lll

March 17, 2023

Guilford County Commission seeks input on $800M budget

March 16, 2023

Questions raised about the leadership of N.C. NAACP Pres. Deborah Maxwell

March 16, 2023
Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement





Since 1967, the Carolina Peacemaker has served as North Carolina’s leading news weekly with a national reputation. Founded by Dr. John Kilimanjaro, the newspaper is published by Carolina Newspaper, Inc.

Advertise With Us  |  Contact Us  |  Follow Us On Twitter