Greensboro Symphony’s Seven Masterworks continues with director Rei Hotoda

/ April 5, 2024

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) presents the sixth installment of its Season of the Seven Masterworks Concert Series on April 6 at 8 p.m. Hosted at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, this concert promises an unforgettable experience under the baton of the brilliant guest conductor and candidate for the role of GSO music director, Rei Hotoda. It will also feature the vocal talents of soprano Katherine Whyte.

A rising star in the world of classical music, Rei Hotoda has garnered acclaim for her dynamic conducting style and innovative programming. With a repertoire that spans centuries and continents, Hotoda’s performances are celebrated for their emotional depth and electrifying energy.

With a voice that mesmerizes and captivates, soprano Katherine Whyte is hailed for her luminous tone and heartfelt interpretations. A sought-after performer on both operatic and concert stages, Whyte’s artistry illuminates every performance she graces with her presence.

The program for the evening will feature a captivating selection of pieces, each carefully curated to transport audiences on a journey through the rich tapestry of musical expression. Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman #1” is a stirring homage to the strength and resilience of everyday heroes. Featuring the celestial voices of the GSO Master Chorale and the enchanting soprano Katherine Whyte, Poulenc’s “Gloria” is a transcendent masterpiece that soars to celestial heights, blending reverence with exuberance. A contemporary gem that sparkles with vibrant colors and pulsating rhythms, Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst” is a thrilling sonic exploration that pushes the boundaries of classical tradition. The evening concludes with George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris”, a beloved classic that captures the spirit of adventure and romance. Gershwin’s symphonic poem whisks listeners away to the bustling streets of Paris, evoking the sights and sounds of a bygone era.

For Tickets: Go to: greensborosymphony.org / TangerCenter.com / ticketmaster.com / or call the GSO Box Office at (336) 335-5456 x224 or email at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org.