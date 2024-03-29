Greensboro nightclub owners address public safety concerns with the mayor

/ March 29, 2024

Since the beginning of 2024, Greensboro has had ten homicides and four of those have involved a nightclub establishment. Business and city leaders are discussing ways to keep patrons safe.

Security Measures: trained personnel Capacity Management: adhere to capacity limits. Emergency Preparedness: follow clear protocols for staff to follow in the event of violence. Alcohol Awareness: train staff to identify intoxication and underage drinking. Safe Transportation Options: partner with local transportation to provide safe ways for patrons to get home. Zero-Tolerance Policy: no drugs, no violence tolerated. Communication Channels: clear communication channels for staff and patrons. Training and Education: staff training on conflict resolution, customer service and emergency response. Collaboration with Authorities: foster good relationships with law enforcement and emergency services. Regular Reviews and Updates: regular reviews and updates of safety protocols based on feedback, incident reports and city recommendations.

“This is an issue that I have been concerned about for a while. Now we have the data, and we have to do something about it,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy VaughanGSO Peace Corp, a local organization dedicated to addressing public safety through youth programming, community engagement and partnerships with business owners, has developed a 10-point strategic safety plan for nightclub owners to implement:

During a meeting with Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week, GSO Peace Corp organizer, Cotrail Isley said that it’s important that there is a how-to guide to assist business owners and promoters to help keep patrons safe in these establishments.

“We’re just trying to minimize what’s happening in our city,” he said.

Carla Bostic, owner of Bankers Bar and Lounge on Gate City, shared that her business was negatively impacted after the most recent police raid at Secrets Cabaret, where a fight broke out and spilled over onto her property. Her bar was then investigated by N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) agents.

“Even though my establishment had nothing to do with the incident, I also was subjected to an investigation. I’m the only bar over there. I feel like there is no protection over there for me,” said Bostic.

Most recently and most notably, the ALE investigated The Blind Tiger (now renamed Hangar 1819), and Culture Lounge both on Spring Garden, and Electric Tequila on Battleground, of which the latter two have been closed.

The N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, under the N.C. Department of Public Safety, is the entity charged with investigating a business once there are reports of illegal activity or violence. The ALE works with local police departments to enforce laws related to alcoholic beverages, tobacco and the lottery. ALE special agents investigate establishments that have reports of violence, drugs, gang activity, organized crime or money laundering.

ALE agents are sworn officers with the authority to investigate, arrest, and take enforcement action for any criminal offense within territorial jurisdiction throughout North Carolina. ALE agents have the authority to inspect the operation of each licensed premises for which an ABC permit has been issued. The division also has the authority to suspend or terminate an operation’s alcohol license for violating said laws.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan noted that off-duty officers are available for hire through the city to provide extra security at these clubs. However, the going rate is for four officers, at $500 per person, which some clubs may not be able to afford each night they are open.

“I understand that this is a hard industry [regarding revenue], but you can’t make money at the expense of people’s lives. If you’re willing to staff up to what makes them comfortable, then you have a better chance of getting extra security,” said Vaughan.

Zantwan Worthy, a local party promoter noted that he has followed protocols to hire off-duty officers in the past who never showed up to the scheduled event.

“I don’t want to see anyone get hurt. I want officers in uniform. We welcome the help. We even welcome officers who are willing to show up at closing time, just to be on the premises to help deter any possible issues,” he said adding, “Just the sight of an officer changes the way people behave.”

Dr. Irish Spencer, founder of Families Against Senseless Killings (FASK), encouraged the club owners to establish a coalition of nightclub owners and law enforcement that would be designed to help assist each other with things like security fees, safety efforts and general support. Much like one that was established around 2014 under the late Deputy Chief James Hinson.

“You’re dealing with a new generation and a whole new mindset now. Let’s see if we can formulate a plan to support one another moving forward,” Dr. Spencer said.

Vaughan also mentioned the city is working on proposing a new promotor ordinance, to address party promotors who may not be Greensboro residents, yet they make money in the city by promoting parties at local clubs that ultimately result in violence, leaving the bar owners holding sole responsibility.

“We have to differentiate between promoters and the bar owners,” said Vaughan. “I want our community to be safe and for folks to go out and have a good time.”