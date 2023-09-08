Grants expand GCS student services

/ September 8, 2023

Students from Allen Jay Preparatory Academy ended a First Anniversary program honoring Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley, center in red jacket. During the High Point event, several community organizations announced three grants to support student health, mental well-being and improve learning at many of the district’s 126 school campuses. The Kellin Foundation and North Carolina for Community and Justice announced a federal grant of $3.7 million, which will be used to provide students at several high schools with mental health counseling services.

A second grant of $3 million from the Oak Foundation will expand telehealth services, partner with Cone Health, Guilford County Commissioners and Guilford Education Alliance. Thirdly, the High Point Community Foundation announced a challenge grant of $100,000 for GCS high impact tutoring to take place mostly in High Point. Superintendent Oakley said the district will open a satellite office in Congdon Yards office suites near downtown High Point.