Governor announces $8 million for N.C. pre-K classes

/ September 29, 2023

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured Children & Families First’s Poplar Grove Early Learning Center to highlight the $8 million in federal funding he directed to pre-Kindergarten classrooms across the state.

At the north Greensboro facility, a stern Cooper expressed concern that the state budget passed under Republican leadership does not provide any new funding for N.C. Pre-K classes, “falling far short for childcare and early learning needs across our state.” He said the N.C. Pre-K Program operates in every county statewide to provide high-quality early childhood education for eligible children.

“We need to invest in high-quality early education for our young learners across the state,” Cooper said. “N.C. Pre-K is a highly effective program, and this one-time funding will help their classrooms right now.”

During the tour, the governor met administrators and teachers. He also interacted with students in three classrooms, including sitting on the floor in a carpeted play area to the delight of excited children. The young students immediately noticed the governor’s colorful socks, bearing turtles. Pointing to his socks, Cooper said with a smile, “The turtle makes slow and steady progress, and that’s what we’re doing to assure success here.”

By directing funds from the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools, the governor explained the money would be a one-time special allocation to all N.C. Pre-K classrooms to address needs for the current school year. The funds are for upgrading classroom materials, toys, supplies, playground equipment, supplemental curriculum materials, ongoing facility maintenance needs, mental health support for children and staff, professional development for staff and other needs. The N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) will distribute the funding to provide approximately $3,860 per classroom for the 2,098 N.C. Pre-K funded classrooms statewide that are serving students this year.

Poplar Grove Early Learning Center is a Head Start and N.C. Pre-K Center operated by Children & Families First (previously known as Guilford Child Development). Children & Families First provides programs for children and families in Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties. The center operates six N.C. Pre-K classrooms for eligible children.